New England Patriots announce six team captains for 2026 season

The New England Patriots announced on Tuesday the six players who will take the field with a “C” captain patch on their jerseys this upcoming season.

Quarterback Drake Maye, TE Hunter Henry, CB Marcus Jones, LB Robert Spillane, OT Morgan Moses and S Kevin Byard III will lead the Patriots as captains in 2026, the team announced.

The 2026 Patriots Captains 🫡 pic.twitter.com/s2AMrgsbx7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 1, 2026

A vote among the team selected the six players.

Maye will serve as back-to-back captain as the young QB enters his third NFL season.

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Henry, one of the longest tenured Patriots on the roster, will serve as a team captain for the fourth straight season.

After playing in all 17 games last season as both an anchor on the offensive line and mentor to his fellow young lineman, Moses will serve as captain in his second season in Foxborough.

Spillane, who joined Moses in New England as a free agent last offseason, will again serve as a team captain this year. In addition to his two seasons of captaincy in New England, Spillane was also a captain with the Raiders for two seasons.

Jones, who has made two All-Pro teams as a special teams ace, will also be a captain for a second time.

Byard, who is reuniting with his former head coach from their Tennessee Titans days, will be a captain in his first season with the Patriots after serving as a captain throughout his 11-year career.

After serving as team captains last year, linebacker Harold Landry III and special teamer Brenden Schooler were not named captains after landing on the team’s physically unable to perform and non-football injury list, respectively.

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