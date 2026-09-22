New England Aquarium treating elderly African penguin with acupuncture

BOSTON — The New England Aquarium is treating an elderly African penguin with acupuncture to relieve symptoms of old age.

The penguin named “Pip,” is a 29-year-old African penguin who hatched back in 1997.

According to the aquarium, Pip doubled the typical life expectancy of 10-15 years for African penguins in their native environment.

At the end of last year, trainers and veterinary staff noticed that Pip was walking with a limp. After treating Pip with different pain medications, the team decided brought in a licensed acupuncturist named Dr. Claire McManus who has treated several of the aquarium’s penguins and turtles over the years.

Acupuncture uses hair-thin needles in local areas where there is muscle tightness, which decreases inflammation and increases circulation.

Over the past nine months, Pip has become increasingly comfortable with the acupuncture treatments with the help of fish, head scratches, and positive reinforcement, according to the aquarium’s trainers.

African penguins are a critically endangered species due to depletion of food and climate change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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