New England Aquarium releases four rehabilitated sea turtles off Cape Cod

DENNIS, Mass. — The New England Aquarium released four rehabilitated turtles into the ocean off Cape Cod Wednesday night following months of specialized treatment.

0 of 5 New England Aquarium sea turtle release Staff releasing turtles into the ocean Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2026. (New England Aquarium) New England Aquarium sea turtle release Staff releasing turtles into the ocean Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2026. (New England Aquarium) New England Aquarium sea turtle release Turtles entering the ocean on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2026. (New England Aquarium) New England Aquarium sea turtle release Turtles entering the ocean on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2026. (New England Aquarium) New England Aquarium sea turtle release Staff releasing turtles into the ocean Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2026. (New England Aquarium)

Staff at the Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy treated the turtles after they washed up on the shores of Cape Cod in November and December.

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were treated for a variety of life-threatening medical conditions, including pneumonia, dehydration, and trauma.

Veterinarians named the four “Dumpling,” “Jumble,” Lucky," and “Old English.”

Under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are endangered.

Scientists from the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life will be using tagging technology to monitor “Lucky” and “Dumpling.”

The tags will collect information about the animals’ behavior, habitat use, and survivorship.

Some of the released turtles will be added to the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Tracker for the public to follow their journey.

The New England Aquarium has released 38 turtles this summer.

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