FORT FISHER, N.C. — Biologists from the New England Aquarium drove loggerhead sea turtles from the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital to Fort Fisher, North Carolina for their first release of the season on Monday.

These turtles spent a total of four to five months undergoing treatment for conditions including pneumonia and dehydration after becoming cold-stunned in November and December on Cape Cod beaches.

They were recently cleared by veterinarians to return to the ocean.

The Aquarium organized this ground transport south, where the waters are now warm enough for the animals to reacclimate. This season, 500 live turtles came through the Aquarium’s doors.

According to New England Aquarium, the vehicle temperature was set to match the water temperature at the release location and monitored throughout the entire trip.

The turtles also received fluids to better prepare them for a return to the ocean.

There is a tradition of naming the sea turtles after months-long care. This year’s theme was fonts. Some of the turtles released included:

“Meep”: Meep had a heart rate of one beat per minute and a deep fracture on its shell that could have affected its mobility, has healed well and can use all four flippers.

“Broadway”: Was a small turtle that came in extremely underweight and has now gained almost three pounds.

“Comic Sans”: Arrived at the Sea Turtle Hospital with severe pneumonia in the right lung. After that quickly resolved, the turtle became an enthusiastic eater of squid and herring steaks.

“Poor Richard” and “Mr. Gabe”: Two of the smallest loggerheads Aquarium staff has ever helped rehabilitate.

0 of 5 New England Aquarium release rehabilitated sea turtles in North Carolina Courtesy: NC State Parks New England Aquarium release rehabilitated sea turtles in North Carolina Courtesy: NC State Parks New England Aquarium release rehabilitated sea turtles in North Carolina Courtesy: NC State Parks New England Aquarium release rehabilitated sea turtles in North Carolina Courtesy: NC State Parks New England Aquarium release rehabilitated sea turtles in North Carolina Courtesy: NC State Parks

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