New England Aquarium opens new, interactive coral exhibit

BOSTON — The New England Aquarium has opened a new and interactive coral exhibit.

“Healthy Corals, Healthy Reefs,” is a 15-foot, nearly 5,000-gallon exhibit that is home to a variety of live coral species native to the Indo-Pacific region, and species that are new to the Aquarium, such as angelfish, butterfly fish, wrasses, surgeonfish, and reef dwelling invertebrates.

The exhibit also features three smaller jewel tanks that offer a closer look at the rotating elements of the coral reef ecosystem. Visitors will be able to experience interactive elements that provide a variety of multi-sensory experiences that are impactful for tactile or visually impaired learners.

The exhibit is on the first floor next to the Indo-Pacific Coral Reef and features a low-set window for children and for visitors using wheelchairs to have an unobstructed view.

“Education and conservation are at the heart of what we do at the New England Aquarium. This new exhibit provides the opportunity to teach our visitors about coral health and inspire them to take action to protect the ocean,” said Vikki N. Spruill, President and CEO of the New England Aquarium. “Corals are not just animals unto themselves—they are home to thousands of ocean species and support a quarter of all marine life. It is vital that we raise this awareness and share the importance of coral conservation.”

The exhibit is open during regular Aquarium hours, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

