New data shows improvement in DUA claim processing, some still waiting for answers

BOSTON — Boston 25 News has been tracking a backlog in the Department of Unemployment Assistance.

Now, new data from the state shows major improvements in claim processing, but some people say they are still left waiting for help.

One claimant thanks Senator Bruce Tarr’s Director of Constituent Services Peter Cusenza, who took the initiative to look at his claim and uncovered essential missing information the DUA needed.

“He was able to uncover that and then I supplied the missing information, and I had funds deposited in my account within days after that,” that claimant told Boston 25 News.

“It wouldn’t work if we were receiving the call from someone who needs help and there was no one on the other end answering that call from the DUA, fortunately there is and we’re acting as that bridge as Peter mentioned to make sure that people get the resources that they need,” said Sen. Tarr.

New data from the DUA provided to Boston 25 shows that in July of last year about 53% of all claims were processed within 30 days, by January of this year the DUA says that number rose to nearly 76%.

Previous state data provided back in November of last year showed that between January and August, of the nearly 175,000 people that filed initial claims, about 97,000 were approved and received payments, but more than 77,000 claims were not paid some because they were ineligible or required further investigation.

“We hope that there will be a day where folks won’t need the intervention of a legislator but until that day happens, we’re happy to provide that intervention as are all of my colleagues here in the Massachusetts legislature,” said Tarr.

The DUA says they will continue to work to reduce these backlogs.

Boston 25 is working with the department for monthly updates to track how they are doing in real time.

