New COVID variant ‘Cicada’ detected in all six New England states, CDC says

A new COVID variant that has been spreading across the United States has now been detected in Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says the BA.3.2 variant, known as “CICADA,” was first identified in South Africa in 2024.

Health officials say the strain does not cause different or more severe symptoms than other currently circulating COVID‑19 variants.

The CDC reports that cases of the CICADA variant have now been identified in all six New England states, as surveillance continues nationwide:

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

Connecticut

New Hampshire

Maine

Vermont

As of February 2026, BA.3.2 had been reported in 23 countries, according to the CDC.

Public health officials continue to encourage people to stay up to date on vaccinations and to follow guidance if they feel sick or are exposed to COVID‑19.

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