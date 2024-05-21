New census data: See population changes in every Massachusetts city & town since 2020

BOSTON — The United States Census Bureau recently released new data showing how populations in cities and towns across Massachusetts have changed between April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2023.

Boston appears to be the biggest loser in regards to population count, with about 25,000 people (3.65% of the population) departing the city since 2020, data showed. Overall, the town of Shirley had the biggest population loss with nearly 8 percent of residents leaving in the same timeframe.

The small Worcester County town of Berlin tallied the state’s largest population gain, with an increase of 8.4%. Plymouth also had a notable population jump of nearly 7%.

On a national level, large cities in the Northeast and Midwest grew in 2023, reversing earlier population declines, according to Vintage 2023 Population Estimates released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 5 fastest growing communities in the Bay State since 2020:

1. Berlin (Worcester County) -- 8.42% increase

Berlin’s population climbed from 3,159 in 2020 to 3,425 in 2023.

2. Plymouth (Plymouth County) -- 6.84% increase

Plymouth’s population climbed from 61,216 in 2020 to 65,405 in 2023.

3. Millis (Norfolk County) -- 6.6% increase

Millis’ population climbed from 8,459 in 2020 to 9,018 in 2023.

4. Rehoboth (Bristol County) -- 6.45% increase

Rehoboth’s population climbed from 12,506 in 2020 to 13,313 in 2023.

5. Lancaster (Worcester County) -- 4.32% increase

The 5 fastest shrinking communities in the Bay State since 2020:

1. Shirley (Middlesex County) -- -7.89% decrease

Shirley’s population dropped from 7,438 in 2020 to 6,851 in 2023.

2. Revere (Suffolk County) -- -6.83% decrease

Revere’s population dropped from 62,208 in 2020 to 57,954 in 2023.

3. Chelsea (Suffolk Country) -- -6% decrease

Chelsea’s population dropped from 40,784 in 2020 to 38,319 in 2023.

4. Winthrop (Suffolk Country) -- -5.18% decrease

Winthrop’s population dropped from 19,321 in 2020 to 18,319 in 2023.

5. Boston (Suffolk County) -- -3.65% decrease

Boston’s population dropped from 678,617 in 2020 to 653,833 in 2023.

Check out the population change in your city or town below:

