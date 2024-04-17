New Bedford woman struck and killed after walking into traffic on I-195 in Westport, police say

WESTPORT, Mass. — A New Bedford woman was struck and killed when she walked in the right travel lane on Interstate 195 in Westport after an apparent argument with her boyfriend this week, state police said.

Sherry M. Henderson, 51, died after she was hit by another vehicle after walking into traffic on the highway late Monday night, state police said.

At 10:05 p.m. Monday, state police and Westport emergency crews responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on I-195 east in Westport.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Henderson on the roadway with fatal injuries, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Henderson had been traveling in a car on I-195 east with her boyfriend when they got into an argument, state police said. Her boyfriend, who was driving the car, pulled over and Henderson exited his vehicle.

The driver of a 2010 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on I-195 in the area of the 15.8 mile marker in Westport when she suddenly saw the vehicle traveling in front of her in the right lane move over to the middle lane, state police said. The Fusion then struck Henderson, who was on foot, and then immediately pulled over and called 911 herself.

The driver of the 2010 Ford Fusion, a 21-year-old New Bedford woman, remained on scene, state police said. She had no signs of impairment.

Two other motorists who witnessed the crash told state police that Henderson suddenly ran out into the roadway, causing one car to swerve to avoid her, state police said. A second car, the Ford Fusion, was unable to avoid hitting her.

Henderson’s boyfriend drove away from the scene before first responders arrived; a short time later, while troopers were on scene at the crash site, Henderson’s boyfriend called New Bedford Police to report that Henderson had been struck on the highway.

Investigators subsequently interviewed her boyfriend, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police-Dartmouth Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

