New Bedford Whaling Museum adds aquarium after viral 1-star review

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A museum in New Bedford that went viral after a bad review is looking to win over more visitors with a highly requested exhibit.

A 250-gallon saltwater aquarium was added in September to one of the galleries inside the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

The aquarium is designed to feature the museum’s connection to the city’s harbor and the south coast’s ecology.

Museum staff said it is not in response to the poor review.

In 2020, the museum received a one-star review calling it the “worst aquarium ever.”

Instead of ignoring their view, the museum leaned into it.

The museum made merch with the one-star review. The merchandise was a hit and sold out online.

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