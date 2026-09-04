New Bedford police chief recommends firing two officers for alleged misuse of Flock cameras

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The New Bedford police chief has recommended that two of his officers be fired for alleged misuse of Flock cameras.

Officer Emily Pacheco was accused of using the Flock camera system for personal reasons.

Pacheco pleaded not guilty to charges and was placed on paid administrative leave.

Flock cameras are known for being able to detect license plates, identify the make and model of a vehicle, and give near real-time alerts.

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In an affidavit, the victim states that she feels unsafe and that Pacheco would show up where she was within minutes, sometimes on duty and in uniform.

Sgt. James Marinelli was also accused of using the technology for personal use.

Both will have a hearing to determine if they will stay with the department.

Flock now only stores the information for a week instead of a month.

Chief Jason Thody said he is working to set regulations to enable the department to continue using Flock cameras.

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