Mattapoisett officer stops driver allegedly going wrong way on I-195

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — A Mattapoisett police officer is being praised for stopping a driver who was allegedly going the wrong way on I-195 and preventing a serious head-on collision.

According to officials, on Friday, September 4, while on patrol, Officer Jacob Fluegel heard Massachusetts State Police broadcast a report of a wrong-way operator traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-195 in the area of Mattapoisett.

Fluegel responded to I-195 in an attempt to locate the car and prevent a potential collision.

Fluegel then observed the vehicle allegedly traveling the wrong way directly toward his location.

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Fluegel attempted to safely stop the vehicle, but the operator allegedly struck the Mattapoisett Police cruiser.

“Officer Fluegel’s quick response and decisive actions may have prevented a serious head-on collision with potentially catastrophic consequences,” Mattapoisett police said in a statement.

The operator involved in the crash was transported to the hospital.

The investigation was turned over to Massachusetts State Police.

Boston 25 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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