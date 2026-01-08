New action in Boston ICE lawsuit amid outrage over deadly shooting of mother in Minneapolis

BOSTON — Schools in Minneapolis are closed Thursday morning following a night of protests sparked by the fatal shooting of a woman by ICE agents.

Officials say the woman, a mother of three and a U.S. citizen born in Colorado, was inside her car when she was shot. The confrontation was captured on video, fueling public outcry and leading several city and state leaders to call for ICE to leave Minneapolis.

While Minneapolis deals with its own conflict involving federal immigration authorities, Boston is currently in the middle of a separate legal battle with ICE.

The federal government and the City of Boston are clashing in court over the city’s sanctuary policy — specifically, the Boston Trust Act and whether it interferes with federal immigration enforcement.

In a recent court filing, federal officials allege that Boston’s policy causes local police to “categorically flout” immigration enforcement officers, allowing individuals to “evade ICE apprehension.”

The Boston Trust Act, last amended in 2019, allows Boston police to prioritize criminal law enforcement while leaving civil immigration matters to federal authorities.

The city has argued in court that the policy has contributed to making Boston the safest major city in the country and has asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

This case is one of several lawsuits the federal government has filed challenging sanctuary city policies across the U.S.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group