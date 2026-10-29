New $405M veterans home opens back up in Holyoke years after deadly COVID-19 outbreak

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A new veterans home in Holyoke is set to open Thursday, years after the former facility became one of the epicenters of the COVID-19 crisis.

The new facility cost $405 million, and the state says it will provide “transformative, high-quality care” for veterans.

During the spring of 2020, 84 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home lost their lives amid the COVID-19 crisis. Investigators determined the aging and overcrowded facility contributed to 76 veteran deaths during the pandemic.

Transforming the facility has since been a major focus for Massachusetts leaders, with the state deciding to tear down the old home and build a new one.

25 Investigates spent years documenting what was described as “catastrophic” mistakes in care at the home, as well as lawsuits and criminal charges stemming from the crisis.

The criminal charges were ultimately dismissed.

A permanent memorial garden honoring those who died during the outbreak is also planned and is expected to open in the summer of 2028.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group