‘Never know when that time might run out’: Son honors his late father with special gift to others

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A father and son wanted to create something special for the community. They did just that by building a family entertainment center in Tewksbury. Sadly, the father passed away last year, but the son is honoring his dad by offering something extra special to the community this Father’s Day.

“His biggest thing was imagine if it was a nice place when people smile when they walked through the door,” said Donny MacLaren, Managing Partner of Wamesit Entertainment.

Donny MacLaren’s dad owned Tewksbury Welding for 40 years—— but his real passion was bowling.

“He would go into the big national tournaments out in the West Coast and he was a big bowler and big golfer,” said Donny.

And he had a big dream of one day building a bowling alley with his son.

“I think it was always in the back of his mind what could he do for his community being born and raised in Tewksbury it was a big deal,” said Donny.

That dream became a reality in 2014 when he bought an old motel and with Donny—-transformed it into Wamesit Lanes Family Entertainment Center.

“I wanted the VIP luxury style, he was more of a traditional bowler so he was more of the, he wanted 44 lanes and just straight bowling lanes and we got into what more of what bowling is today and being a little more creative and different,” said Donny.

They compromised on 36 lanes of Candlepin and 10-pin bowling, golf simulators, and an arcade. But early on in the process, Donny’s dad revealed that he was having medical issues

“That really hit a nerve for me to just work hard, and I think that’s what inspired him to move a little bit quicker,” said Donny. “He worked his tail off his entire life, and it was time for me to step up and create that opportunity for him to retire.”

Don Sr. passed away last March, but his presence is always felt.

“It’s an emotional place for me, and everyday I walk in this building, I get reminded of him and the great business that we built,” said Donny.

Donny says he learned from his dad that the most difficult thing about business wasn’t about paying the bills.

“It was to be responsible, at the time he had 8 employees and he said to be responsible for 8 families, so that’ sunk in very well for me, when we have 140 families here,” said Donny.

And now Donny is passing his business knowledge on to his nine-year-old son, who often helps out at Wamesit Lanes.

“Sometimes I ask him questions about the business, and he answers in such an entrepreneurial way it makes me proud,” said Donny.

They both work hard to make sure they honor their father’s legacy of making families smile when they walk through the doors.

“Spend that quality time with them because you never know when that time might run out,” said Donny.

For Father’s Day at Wamesit Lanes, dads can bowl and golf for free. Donny says they are also planning for some big promotions when they celebrate their ten year anniversary in November.

