‘Never ceases to amaze me’: South Shore facing strong winds, towering waves during Nor’easter

SCITUATE, Mass. — Although Scituate residents are used to nor’easters and coastal storms, crowds still rushed to the shoreline to catch a glimpse of the towering waves and whipping winds.

Scituate experienced wind gusts close to 40 mph Sunday night, according to the town.

At the Scituate Lighthouse, many withstood the wind and rain to capture the storm’s power on the jetty rocks.

“This time of year, you got to stay safe,” said one Scituate resident. “It never ceases to amaze me, the power of nature.”

Town manager Jim Boudreau told Boston 25 Sunday that they are more concerned about the winds than coastal flooding.

“We’re expecting limbs down, scattered power outages, things like that around town,” he said. "

He also added that a notice was sent out to boaters this week making sure they were prepared for the conditions their boats may have to withstand.

Boudreau continued, “They’ll check their lines, check their anchors ... we’ll have staff on duty in case something happens. But, people down here know what to do.

He is advising residents to stay inside and away from the water. Anyone who loses power, he said, should report it to National Grid or Eversource.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

