Needham natives’ and founders of Life is Good apparel company credit their success to positivity

BOSTON — Needham natives’ John and Bert Jacobs started the ‘Life is Good’ apparel company in the mid-90s, and today it’s a multi-million dollar clothing empire.

At one point the brothers were broke and living out of their van selling t-shirts around Boston. On Wednesday, Bert sat down with Boston 25 Anchor Vanessa Welch and shared some insights about his his mom inspired the optimism that brought him success.





Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group