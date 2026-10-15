Need gas? Circle K slashes prices by 40 cents at Mass. locations

BROCKTON, Mass. — Some Circle K convenience stores dropped gas prices by 40 cents on Thursday.

Staff said the price at the pump is the discounted price.

The deal lasts until 7 p.m.

Some Massachusetts residents made the trip out to one of the 20 locations across the state.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.33, according to AAA.

In Massachusetts, gas is an average of $4.29 a gallon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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