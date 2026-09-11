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Nearly 3,000 flags planted in the Boston Public Garden, remembering 25 years since 9/11

By Carly D'Eon, Boston 25 News
9/11 Boston Public Garden
By Carly D'Eon, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — As the country prepares to acknowledge the 25th anniversary since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the city of Boston is also remembering and honoring the lives lost.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts 9/11 Fund organized the planting of nearly 3,000 flags in Boston Public Garden to remember each of the lives lost that day.

“It’s very emotional. It brings back a lot of sad times,” Lenny Delvecchio said.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years,” Kathy McCarthy said.

“It’s very moving and it brings back the sadness that’s I think in everyone’s hearts,” Jerry Ward said.

Many of the people were stopped in their tracks to take in the memorial, remembering a moment in history that forced them to do just the same.

“I remember exactly where I was,” Delvecchio said.

“We all just stood there just in shock,” John McCarthy said.

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, mark a day Americans will never forget.

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“When the first plane hit maybe it was a mistake, then the second one hit and it was like, oh my goodness, this is real,” John said.

Two of the four planes that crashed that day took off from Logan Airport.

“I think it was well over 250 victims who were on two of the flights out of Logan Airport,” Ward said.

Which hit even closer to home when the news spread.

“One of my friends’ husbands was on the first plane and we knew for sure what had happened to him and we had a funeral that week,” Kathy said. “…it was so emotional – Jim Hayden – and it was awful and I don’t think anybody should ever forget.”

Many also reflected on the days that followed after the attacks, when the country united together despite their differences. It’s something some said we all need to remember now.

“We all have to figure out how to be a united country again and sadly that took us to become united again,” John said.

“All of us, everyone, no matter what your political beliefs are, in a time of pretty accentuated division... this is a time for us to come together,” Ward said.

A number of commemorative events will be taking place in Boston on Friday. You can find more information here: https://www.massfund.org/annual-massachusetts-commemoration

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