‘My brother was 31.’- 25 years later, families still mourn lives lost on 9/11

BOSTON — For an entire generation, the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, is a day known only through history books, photographs, or the stories of those who lived through it.

For Pat Bavis, that day isn’t just history; it’s personal. “My brother was 31 years old. How could he have changed the world if he was still here today?” Bavis said.

Pat’s brother, Mark Bavis, was 31 years old when he was killed aboard United Airlines Flight 175, the plane that struck the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

25 years later, Pat Bavis is working to make sure younger generations understand not only what happened that day, but also the people behind the nearly 3,000 lives lost. “As a family member who lost someone, you never get away from it,” Bavis said. “That’s why I’ve taken up this education program for my healing and also to make a difference.”

Bavis serves as the education chair of the Massachusetts 9/11 Fund and continues to honor his brother through the Mark Bavis Leadership Foundation.

The foundation was established in Mark’s memory and provides selected recipients with annual grants for school tuition and other extracurricular activities.

“Today, there’s 14 states in the country that mandate that 9/11 is taught in their schools. Massachusetts is not one of them,” Bavis said. “I am challenging all the history teachers in Massachusetts to continue or teach 9/11.”

Nearly 3,000 American flags will sit in remembrance of each person killed in the Sept. 11 attacks at the Boston Public Garden.

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