Natural gas leak in Wellesley prompts large emergency response

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A natural gas leak in a Wellesley neighborhood has prompted a large emergency response on Thursday morning.

The response has forced the closure of Linden Street at Weston Road, the Wellsley Police Department said.

Officials say the scene is active and is expected to remain so for several hours as crews work to address the leak.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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