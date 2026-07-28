NATICK, Mass. — Natick police are continuing to search for the driver of a car that allegedly hit a bicyclist on Saturday evening, then fled the scene.

The bicyclist had serious injuries, according to police.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Route 135 before the Framingham city line.

Police said the driver briefly hit the brake and then fled the scene westbound into Framingham.

The investigation has revealed that the vehicle was most likely a dark colored 2021 or 2022 Kia Soul.

The car most likely has damage to the right bumper and headlight.

+ Internal memo note Natick police searching for driver in hit-and-run that seriously injured bicyclist Courtesy: Natick police

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Lanoue at 508-647-9510 x3028.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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