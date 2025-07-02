Natick man accused of assaulting teen worker at Bellingham business

BELLINGHAM, Mass — A Natick man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a teen worker at a Bellingham store on Tuesday, police say.

Police say surveillance video shows 44-year-old Evan Adair assaulting a 17-year-old female worker.

Adair is facing charges of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over.

Police say that due to the “sensitive nature” of the incident and to protect the victim, no further details will be released immediately.

