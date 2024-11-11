Nashua woman flown to hospital after being seriously injured in early Sunday crash

Nashua, N.H. — After an early Sunday morning crash on the Everett Turnpike, a Nashua woman had to be flown to the hospital.

State Troopers responded to the turnpike at approximately 5:01 a.m. when they found a blue Toyota Matrix that had struck a bridge abutment. The driver was trapped in the vehicle.

New Hampshire State Police, assisted by members of the Nashua Police Department, Fire Department, and Department of Transportation were able to free the driver. The driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, any anyone with information can contact Trooper Abigail Wells at 603-230-3192 or Abigail.A.Wells@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

