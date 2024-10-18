Nashua police are searching for man who assaulting women on park trails

NASHUA, N.H. — Police are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is physically assaulting women on Mine Falls Park trails.

On Thursday, at approximately 4:30 p.m. officers responded to the park after reports of a man riding a mountain bike passing by females on the park trails slapping them from behind, and then riding away.

The suspect has been described as a white man in his 30s wearing all-black clothing and a white N95 mask riding a mountain bike.

This has been the fifth similar report in the past several days.

The Nashua police are currently investigating the incidents and urge anyone traveling in the area to go with a companion.

If you have any information regarding the situation, contact the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

