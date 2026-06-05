Nashua, N.H. police ask for public’s help in locating missing person

NASHUA, N.H. — The Nashua, N.H. police department is asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Christopher Serrano.

Serrano was last seen on April 20, 2026. He was reported missing to the police on June 1, according to officials.

Serrano’s family and friends are concerned for his well-being, police say.

There is no fixed address for Serrano in Nashua. Officials say he is known to frequent Lowell and Lawrence, Mass.

Serrano may be driving a blue 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with the Mass. license plate 6VRM69.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nashua, N.H. Police at 603-589-1602. Anonymous tips can be called into the Nashua Police tip line at 603-589-1665.

Nashua, NH Missing Person Police in Nashua, NH are asking for the public's help in locating Christopher Serrano.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group