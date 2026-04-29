Nantucket Wine and Food Festival returns for 28th season

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Oysters and wine are a staple in New England—and you can savor both at the Nantucket Wine & Food Festival, which is returning to the island for its 28th season.

The festival runs May 27–31, 2026, and features more than 50 distinctive events celebrating the island’s vibrant culinary culture.

“The programming is on fire this year with new talent, new tastes, and new experiences. Get ready for a fresh take on this annual island celebration,” said Nancy Bean, festival owner.

Over five days, the festival will welcome an exceptional lineup of local, national, and international chefs, restaurateurs, and vintners for tastings, intimate dinners, educational seminars, and exclusive luxury experiences.

Boston 25 got an inside look at the festival from Bean, as well as Joe Wendel, owner of Duxbury Oyster Company.

Previewing the Nantucket Wine and Food Festival

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