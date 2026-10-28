Nantucket school volunteer facing multiple charges, including child rape

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A volunteer for Nantucket Public Schools has been charged with multiple criminal counts, including child rape.

In a letter to students and families, Superintendent Elizabeth Hallett said the district has no information at this time indicating that any students were involved.

All volunteers for Nantucket Public Schools are required to complete and pass a background check before volunteering. The individual charged had cleared the district’s background check process.

“News like this can be hard for children and adults alike,” Hallett said in a statement.

Counselors are available at every school. The district is also affiliated with Cartwheel, an online mental health resource available to families.

Nantucket Public Schools said it is cooperating with the investigation.

Hallett said questions about the investigation should be directed to the Nantucket Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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