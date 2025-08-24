Nahant man in serious condition following water incident at Short Beach

NAHANT, Mass. — A Nahant man has been seriously injured after authorities responded to a water incident on Short Beach.

According to Nahant Police Chief Timothy Furlong and Fire Chief Austin Antrim, crews responded to Nahant Short Beach around 3:22 p.m. to reports of a person in distress in the water.

An initial investigation revealed that the individual was riding an apparent surfboard-like water toy before he was found in the water.

A passerby brought the man, a 57-year-old Nahant resident, to the shore, where an off-duty Cambridge Firefighter and an off-duty nurse began life-saving measures.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, they took over providing care to the man, who was later transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

