Mutual aid partners praised for getting Massachusetts house fire ‘under control,’ officials say

OAKHAM, Mass. — Firefighters in two Massachusetts towns are praising collaborative efforts through mutual aid for helping get a fast-moving house fire under control over the weekend.

The fire broke out at an Oakham house shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, fire officials said.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire conditions between the garage and house “along with a fast moving brush fire headed toward another house,” Oakham Fire officials said in a post on Facebook.

“Oakham crews along with mutual aid partners quickly and aggressively attacked the fire,” officials said. “The garage was a loss but crews were able to keep the fire damage to the house to a minimum.”

Firefighters in neighboring Rutland responded to assist. Both departments posted several photographs of the fire on their social media accounts.

The weekend fire “stressed the importance of mutual aid, and was a large factor in bringing the fire under control,” Rutland Fire officials said in a post on Facebook.

Rutland engines 1 and 2, tanker and Car 1 responded to the Oakham fire.

Oakham is a small town northwest of Worcester. The town’s population was just 1,851 at the 2020 census.

