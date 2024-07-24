Must-use strategies to score tickets to the hottest concerts without breaking the bank

BOSTON — The summer concert season is underway! And New England is getting some big-name bands.

But if there’s one thing we learned from the Taylor Swift Eras Tour – getting tickets to those must-see concerts and events can be a fiasco!

So if you are in the market for a ticket to a concert or a sporting event – what’s the best way to buy one so you get the best deal? There are some things you can do to up your chances of scoring the tickets you want.

Pre-sale access: Make sure you sign up for fan clubs featuring your favorite artists. Follow an artist and you should get tipped off to pre-sale codes. Some credit cards offer pre-sale codes to their customers as well.

According to Ticketmaster, there are some steps to follow if you know a show or sporting event is going to sell out:

· Join the waiting room 10 minutes before tickets go on sale, it doesn’t help to join hours ahead of time

· Don’t let your screen dim or you will be paused in the waiting room

· Don’t refresh your screen

· Make sure your account and payment information is up-to-date and ready to go

· Turn up the volume! If you have to walk away – you will get a notification bell from the queue when it’s your turn

If it’s not going to sell out, you may want to wait until the day of the show. Some artists – like Billy Joel – put front-row tickets up for sale the day of the concert. They want real fans up front!

Another tip from StubHub: you can increase your chances of scoring good seats by being flexible with the seating chart. Don’t lock yourself into a specific number of tickets altogether.

“if you need 4 tickets maybe search for 2 pairs of two, or leave that field blank and that will give you the access to the most inventory,” said Joseph Bocanegra with StubHub.

And if you are sick of ticket fees and all the extras you have to pay – you can avoid them… instead of buying online – walk up to the box office – you will pay face value for the tickets to the show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group