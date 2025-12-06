Museum of Science evacuated after bomb threat report; all clear issued

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Everyone is safe after the Museum of Science was evacuated on Friday following reports of a bomb threat.

According to Cambridge police, around 3:30 p.m., a person came to the station and reported to the desk officer that there may be an explosive device at the Museum of Science.

As a precaution, the museum was notified and evacuated.

Members of Cambridge Police, Cambridge Fire, and Massachusetts State Police conducted a check of the facility and found nothing hazardous.

In a statement, the Museum of Science Director of Public Safety, Bob Colantoni, said

“This afternoon, an individual implied to Cambridge Police that he had placed a suspicious package at the Museum of Science. Following an immediate evacuation and full sweep of the Museum by state and local police, the threat was determined to be a hoax. We thank the Museum visitors who were onsite for their patience and our law enforcement partners for their quick and thorough response.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

