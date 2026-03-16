Murder trial for Mass. woman accused of poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze set to begin

SALISBURY, Mass. — The murder trial for a Massachusetts woman, who prosecutors say murdered her boyfriend by poisoning him with automotive antifreeze, is expected to get underway with jury selection on Monday.

Judy Church, of Salisbury, is accused of killing Leroy Fowler, 55, also of Salisbury, by placing ethylene glycol in his Powerade bottle in November 2022.

Fowler had previously told his relatives he thought Church was poisoning him, according to prosecutors.

Investigators say they found a photo and video on Church’s cellphone showing Fowler suffering from poisoning before she called 911 to get him emergency treatment.

Fowler died several days later.

When Church was ordered held without bail during a hearing in March 2023, her attorney told the court that she had spent 31 years working as a fourth-grade teacher in Middleton.

Church has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

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