Multiple people struck by car, vehicle hits building on corner of busy Boston intersection

BOSTON — Three people were struck by a car shortly before the vehicle crashed into a building in Boston Friday afternoon, police say.

Boston police officers responded to the area of Stuart Street and Tremont Street at 3:35 p.m. for the crash, a department spokesperson told Boston 25.

Three people were hit by the car shortly around the same time it collided with the side of a building near the intersection, police say.

#BREAKING: Police say a car barreled into a Boston restaurant on the corner of Tremont and Stuart St this afternoon.



Three pedestrians are suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Two are recovering in the hospital.



Major damage to the restaurant Genki Ya. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/DGNr3b6xGl — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) September 27, 2024

Two people involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. Police were unable to say whether the two hospitalized people were both pedestrians or if the driver of the vehicle was also transported.

The Boston Inspectional Services Department is also responding to the crash to evaluate the building’s stability.

A Boston 25 News crew was there when the car was towed away from the scene with severe damage to its front end.

Tremont Street/ Stuart Street Crash

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group