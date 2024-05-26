Multiple people stabbed inside Braintree AMC movie theater, employee says

BRAINTREE, Mass — Police on the South Shore investigated an expansive crime scene at a Braintree movie theater after multiple people were reportedly stabbed inside Saturday.

An employee at the AMC Braintree 10 told Boston 25 News that multiple people were stabbed inside the theater Saturday evening. Several people were rushed away in ambulances, the employee detailed.

A spokesperson with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office was not able to provide specific details but confirmed a stabbing at the theater was being investigated.

The stabbing is not considered fatal at this time, a spokesperson with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News.

A state police sergeant from the Norfolk DA’s office is assisting Braintree police in the investigation.

Several Braintree Police cruisers could be seen surrounding the AMC movie theater on Grandview Road around 7:00 p.m.

Police could be seen walking K9s around the large parking lot surrounding the 10-auditorium theater.

The movie theater was closed while investigators canvased the area.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Massachusetts State Police and Braintree Police.

Large police presence at Braintree AMC movie theater

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

