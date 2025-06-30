Sheriff says 2 killed after firefighters shot near Coeur d’Alene, police are ‘taking sniper fire’

Firefighters were ambushed by sniper fire while responding to a blaze in a northern Idaho mountain community Sunday, killing at least two people and unleashing barrages of gunfire over several hours in an attack the governor called a “heinous” assault.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to a fire at Canfield Mountain just north of Coeur d’Alene around 1:30 p.m. and gunshots were reported about a half hour later.
Sheriff Bob Norris said officials believe the two people killed were fire personnel. He didn’t know if anyone else was shot.
“We don’t know how many suspects are up there, and we don’t know how many casualties there are,” Norris told reporters at a 4:30 p.m. news conference. “We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak.”
People are still coming off the mountain, the sheriff said, so it “would be safe to assume” that others were still up there.
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on the social platform X that “assets are headed to the scene in Coeur d’Alene to provide tactical and operational support.” Gov. Brad Little said “multiple” firefighters were attacked. “This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,” Little said on the social platform X. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.” Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken. The sheriff’s office in neighboring Shoshone County said on Facebook that authorities were “dealing with an active shooter situation where the shooter is still at large.” It was unclear if anyone was hurt. Notice to Shoshone County Residents: If you can, please avoid Couer D Alene at the moment as we are dealing with an... Norris said it appeared the sniper was hiding in the rugged terrain and using a high-powered rifle. He said he instructed deputies to fire back. “I’m hoping that somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralize, because they’re not at this point in time showing any evidence of wanting to surrender,” the sheriff said. The fire was still active, Norris said. “It’s going to keep burning,” he said. “Can’t put any resources on it right now.” No additional details were provided. Coeur d’Alene is a city of 55,000 residents near the border with Washington. Canfield Mountain is a popular hiking and biking area on the outskirts of the northern Idaho city, covered with trees and heavy brush and crisscrossed with trails. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW ©2025 Cox Media Group
As this…
Most Read
Sheriff says 2 killed after firefighters shot near Coeur d’Alene, police are ‘taking sniper fire’
Fourth of July 2025: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Massachusetts
‘Worst start to the summer’: Calls grow louder for drastic shift in Mass and Cass approach
Heading to Cape Cod for Fourth of July? These towns have announced restrictions
Senate pushes ahead on Trump’s tax break and spending cut plan
Gov. Brad Little said “multiple” firefighters were attacked.
“This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,” Little said on the social platform X. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”
Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken.
The sheriff’s office in neighboring Shoshone County said on Facebook that authorities were “dealing with an active shooter situation where the shooter is still at large.” It was unclear if anyone was hurt.
Notice to Shoshone County Residents: If you can, please avoid Couer D Alene at the moment as we are dealing with an...Posted by Shoshone County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, June 29, 2025
Norris said it appeared the sniper was hiding in the rugged terrain and using a high-powered rifle. He said he instructed deputies to fire back.
“I’m hoping that somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralize, because they’re not at this point in time showing any evidence of wanting to surrender,” the sheriff said.
The fire was still active, Norris said.
“It’s going to keep burning,” he said. “Can’t put any resources on it right now.”
No additional details were provided.
Coeur d’Alene is a city of 55,000 residents near the border with Washington. Canfield Mountain is a popular hiking and biking area on the outskirts of the northern Idaho city, covered with trees and heavy brush and crisscrossed with trails.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group