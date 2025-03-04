Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down major highway near Massachusetts-Rhode Island line

SEEKONK, Mass. — A multi-vehicle wreck shut down a major highway near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island line on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the westbound side of Interstate 195 in Seekonk at Exit 1, according to MassDOT.

“All lanes of 195 West near the RI/ MA line are closed due to a serious accident. Please seek alternate routes,” Rhode Island State Police said in a post on X.

A Rhode Island Department of Transportation traffic camera showed vehicles backed up for miles near the scene of the crash.

Traffic is being detoured around the crash.

All lanes of 195 West near the RI/ MA line are closed due to a serious accident. Please seek alternate routes. #AlwaysThere pic.twitter.com/4jx4k3l6az — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) March 4, 2025

Multi-vehicle crash in #Seekonk on I-195-WB at Exit 1. I-95 WB is currently closed at exit 1, Traffic detoured at Exit 1. Expect delays in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 4, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group