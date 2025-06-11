Multi-vehicle crash on Maine Turnpike after deer struck, killed, state police say

YORK, Maine — A deer strike led to a multi-vehicle crash involving a fuel truck on the Maine Turnpike, state police said Wednesday.

Minor injuries were reported, state police said. The deer did not survive.

At around 7:13 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 13 southbound on the Maine Turnpike in York, state police said.

An initial investigation found that the driver of a red Mitsubishi Mirage struck a deer in the center lane and the vehicle became disabled.

Maine multi-vehicle crash after deer strike (Maine State Police)

The driver got out of the vehicle and moved to a safe location off the roadway, state police said, as the vehicle could not be moved from its position.

Shortly after, a commercial vehicle carrying fuel crested the hill behind the crash scene and was unable to stop in time, state police said.

Maine multi-vehicle crash after deer strike (Maine State Police)

The truck struck the disabled Mitsubishi, causing it to be pushed into the median.

The impact also caused the commercial fuel truck to veer to the right and collide with a BMW crossover vehicle. Both the truck and BMW came to rest off the right side of the roadway.

Maine multi-vehicle crash after deer strike (Maine State Police)

Authorities limited southbound traffic to one lane for approximately one hour and 15 minutes while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The Wells Fire Department, York Police Department, the Maine Turnpike Authority, National Wrecker Service, and Troop K Commercial Vehicle Enforcement also responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group