Multi-vehicle collision leads to closure of Cape Cod bridge

By Boston 25 News Staff
BOURNE, Mass. — Following a collision on the Bourne Bridge, all lanes will be closed off.

State Police say they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 25 on the Bourne Bridge.

At this time, all lanes of traffic will be closed as EMS attends to the injured.

Bourne Police is also on scene assisting State Troopers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

