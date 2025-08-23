BOURNE, Mass. — Following a collision on the Bourne Bridge, all lanes will be closed off.

State Police say they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 25 on the Bourne Bridge.

0 of 4 Multi-vehicle collision leads to closure of Cape Cod bridge (Bourne Police Department) Multi-vehicle collision leads to closure of Cape Cod bridge (Bourne Police Department) Multi-vehicle collision leads to closure of Cape Cod bridge (Bourne Police Department) Multi-vehicle collision leads to closure of Cape Cod bridge (Bourne Police Department)

At this time, all lanes of traffic will be closed as EMS attends to the injured.

Bourne Police is also on scene assisting State Troopers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group