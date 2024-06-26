‘Much needed relief from the heat’: Worcester to open pools, beaches, spray parks

The City of Worcester announced on June 26 that beaches and the Crompton Park pool would be opening on July 1, with the Greenwood and Cristoforo Columbo (also called East Park) opening at noon the day of the announcement.

Bell Pond, Coes Pond Beach, Indian Lake Beach, Shore Park and the Crompton pool will be fully staffed with lifeguards by July 1, through a partnership with the YMCA of Central Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled to open our aquatic facilities fully staffed this year,” said city manager Eric D. Batista. “We know that the City’s pools, beaches, and spray parks provide recreation, socialization and much needed relief from the heat to residents of all ages. We are extremely grateful for the YMCA of Central Massachusetts’ partnership and look forward to a fun, safe summer.”

All facilities will be open seven days a week, from noon to 7 p.m. Beaches and the Crompton Park pool will remain open until August 18, with spray parks running until September 2.

