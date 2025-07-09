MSPCA Cape Cod opening new relocation space ahead of emergency Texas transport

CENTERVILLE, Mass. — The MSPCA on Cape Cod is opening a new relocation space ahead of emergency Texas transport.

MSPCA-Angell is set to open a new 1,600 square foot space at its Cape Cod Adoption Center on Thursday, increasing its animal intake capacity by 30%.

The expansion will allow the center to accommodate approximately 400 more animals annually, enhancing its ability to manage both local intakes and out-of-state transports.

“With natural disasters becoming more frequent and the ongoing dog population crisis, we knew we needed more space for transports as soon as possible,” said Colleen Evans, director of operations at the MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center.

The new space is opening just ahead of the expected arrival of animals affected by the catastrophic flooding in Texas.

The new facility is expected to significantly boost the MSPCA-Angell’s capacity to assist animals in need, both locally and from other states.

