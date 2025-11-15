MSPCA-Angell seeks information about owner of emaciated stray dog found in Boston

BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell is seeking information about the owner of an emaciated stray dog found in Boston.

The dog, a three-year-old miniature poodle mix named Fiyero, was brought to the Angell Animal Medical Center after being found on November 10 severely underweight, scoring a one on a nine-point weight scale used to assess dogs.

“Fiyero’s background at this point is kind of a mystery,” explained MSPCA-Angell Vice President of Animal Protection, Mike Keiley.“Fortunately, Fiyero’s with us now, so we’ll be able to get him to a healthier weight while we work to find out how he came to be in such bad shape,” Keiley added.

Fiyero is currently receiving treatment at the MSPCA-Angell’s Larson Kelly Community Clinic in Boston, where his recovery is expected to take several weeks.

Keiley explained the critical nature of the first week of treatment for emaciated animals, emphasizing the need for careful feeding to avoid Refeeding Syndrome.

MSPCA-Angell is asking anyone with information to contact them by phone at (617) 522-6008 or (800) 628-5808 or online at mspca.org/tip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

