MSPCA-Angell Law Enforcement seeking public’s help in finding owner of injured stray in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — MSPCA-Angell’s Law Enforcement team is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an injured stray dog found in a store parking lot at Fresh Pond Mall in Cambridge.

The dog, known as Carrot, is believed to be a six-year-old poodle-mix. She was found underweight with a broken leg and injuries on her face consistent with her mouth being taped.

Carrot was brought to Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston and cared for overnight in the Emergency Department, where staff determined that the break in her front right leg was so severe it required amputation.

Carrot was found with no identification tags and has no microchip.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online at mspca.org/tip or by phone at 617-522-6008 or 800-628-5808.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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