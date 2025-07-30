Movie filming in Boston looking for actors

A movie filming in Boston is looking for actors.

According to a listing on Backstage, ‘Ten Dates’ is a romantic comedy about a young woman who has just moved to Boston and is looking for a romantic connection to help make the new city less lonely.

The main character will go on ten dates with ten different people, hoping that her connections will lead to something more.

The movie is looking for a main female lead, supporting roles and background characters.

