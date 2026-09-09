Mount Washington to shine two beams in honor of 9/11 victims, heroes

MOUNT WASHINGTON — A powerful tribute to the victims and heroes of September 11th begins tonight at the top of Mount Washington.

The “Honor Summit” will send two beams of light into the night sky from the summit of New England’s highest peak—similar to the iconic beams displayed each year in New York City at Ground Zero.

The tribute will run from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. tonight and each night through Saturday.

Organizers say the beams could be visible from as far as 135 miles away on a clear night, creating a sweeping reminder of the lives lost and the heroes who responded on September 11th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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