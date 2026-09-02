Moulton concedes Senate race as Markey secures victory

It wasn’t the big upset win Congressman Seth Moulton was hoping for.

Moulton is no stranger to that kind of win, winning a similar underdog race for the congressional seat 12 years ago.

Moulton spent the day going from polling location to polling location.

Boston 25 caught up with him in both Melrose and Winchester.

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“It feels very enthusiastic. There’s a lot of energy. A lot of people who are honking their horns when they come by our signs and a lot of ppl who come up to us and say, you know, they want change and look 50 years is a long time,” Moulton said.

His final message to voters, “If you are happy with Washington today than vote for 6 more years of the same but if you think we can do better and if you think you are ready for change, if you believe in a new generation of leadership, then I ask for your vote and I’d be humbled and honored to serve as your next senator,” he said.

Then, it was time for his watch party packed with supporters at Plumbers and Gasfitters Local 12 in Dorchester.

It was there that the room realized in real time that Senator Ed Markey would hold onto his lead.

Moulton ultimately called Markey to congratulate him on the victory before addressing his crowd of supporters.

“We ran a race that stood on principle that wasn’t just about politics as usual and it elevated the voices of Massachusetts citizens who have been left behind by the status quo in Washington, challenging the establishment and calling for a new generation of leadership isn’t easy but it is necessary, we started conversations that needed to happen and I will never stop pushing the democratic party and our country to look toward the future,” he said on the stage.

Moulton did not answer any questions from the media but did answer the Boston 25 news crew on scene when asked what was next.

“You know, I’m not sure, I’m more sure, more time with my kids,” he said about his family.

He also told voters to stand united with Markey because the fight in Washington continues.

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