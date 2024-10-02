Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with dump truck in Chelmsford

A motorcyclist had to be flown to a hospital after a collision with a dump truck in Chelmsford Wednesday afternoon.

Local and state police officers responded to the area near Route 40 and the Route 3 south on-ramp for a two-vehicle crash.

Police say a motorcyclist collided with a dump truck.

The motorcyclist had to be flown to the hospital to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries.

Local and state police continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

