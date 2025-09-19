Motorcyclist, officer hospitalized after crash involving Falmouth police cruiser

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a collision involving a Falmouth police cruiser on Friday.

A Falmouth Police Officer reported that they were involved in a crash with a motorcycle on Gifford Street around 9:44 a.m.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 50-year-old man from Bourne, was conscious and suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist was taken to Falmouth Hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

The Falmouth police officer was also treated at Falmouth Hospital. He was released by late Friday afternoon.

Gifford Street was closed while the crash was investigated and was reopened after both the cruiser and motorcycle were towed away around 1:20 p.m.

Falmouth police are conducting an internal review of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group