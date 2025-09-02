DA identifies motorcyclist killed in crash in western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. — The district attorney has identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Holyoke on the Labor Day holiday.

William Brunault, 66, of South Hadley died in Monday’s crash, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement on Tuesday.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday, police officers responded to the intersection of Lyman and North Bridge streets for a report of a motorcyclist being struck.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Brunault, suffering from “significant injuries,” Gulluni said.

Brunault was taken by ambulance to Holyoke Medical Center, where he later died.

Gulluni “offers condolences to the victim and his family,” he said in his statement.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit assigned to Gulluni’s office and Holyoke Police are investigating the fatal crash.

Brunault was the latest motorcyclist killed in a crash over the Labor Day weekend.

On Sunday night, a 23-year-old motorcyclist and local firefighter died following a crash in Berlin.

Jack Bonazzoli of Clinton, who worked as a firefighter in Sterling, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a nearby home around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. He died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group