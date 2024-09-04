Motorcyclist dead after crashing into cable barrier on North Shore highway, police say

NEWBURY, Mass. — A motorcyclist is dead after authorities say he crashed into the cable median barrier on Interstate 95 in Newbury on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 83 at Scotland Road just after 7 a.m. found a wrecked motorcycle in the grassy median, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police say troopers administered CPR on the motorcyclist, who was later pronounced dead at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. His name hasn’t been released.

Aerial video from the scene showed the man’s motorcycle entangled in the cable barrier, multiple first responders tending to the victim, and traffic jammed up for miles approaching the area.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Newbury motorcycle crash

Two of the four travel lanes on the highway were closed for about three hours while investigators worked at the scene of the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group